Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's match against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Silva confirmed Andreas Pereira will be out for the remainder of the season after his leg injury against Manchester City.

With Tim Ream also injured, Silva said: "It's not a normal scenario. It was a really unlucky afternoon for us. But now it is a chance for the others."

As for Willian, he will be assessed tomorrow and if not ready, he will be available for Leicester.

He hailed "extraordinary" Brend Leno after the goalkeeper made a string of great saves against Manchester City: "He's a top top goalkeeper. He's exceptional. It's been fantastic to have a goalkeeper like him to work with."

On the contrast between this game and the opening game of the season against Liverpool: "It is a different game, but we will be the same Fulham. They are in a good moment, four wins in a row but it is up to us to be ready".

On Anfield: "We know how Liverpool will try to start the game. It's a chance for us to embrace the challenge and try to do the same."

