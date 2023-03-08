Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

When Thomas Frank glanced over his shoulder during the second half of Monday’s win over Fulham, he saw a bench which displayed how Brentford’s slow, deliberate and structured approach to building a squad with depth is paying off.

Vitaly Janelt, who equalised in the previous game, Josh Dasilva, who is now over his injury recovery, Kevin Schade, an exciting German prospect, and Mads Roerslev, who has made a breakthrough this year were all ready.

And their introductions were impactful while in no way changing the dynamic of the team. As Frank told me afterwards: “It’s very difficult for me to leave some of the players out.”

However, the head coach is keen to point out that top-flight football is all about the squad.

“I’ve just said to the players we are going into a three-game week, so be ready,” he added. “There are tactical reasons... different roles and hopefully not injuries. So just be ready to go.”

One of the more recent arrivals is Mikkel Damsgaard. The Denmark international got a standing ovation when subbed on only his fifth start for the Bees. He has been battling back from injury and the match felt like a breakout moment.

Frank agreed: “I think it was. Mikkel is a good player.

"He showed it one summer at the Euros... then he was unlucky with an injury which kept him out for almost a year. After the World Cup he has really worked hard, especially the past four or five weeks.”

Reflecting on the 22-year old’s performance in the derby, Frank added: “He was looking sharp in almost every action. It's a good step in the right direction.”

A positive move for the individual, but also a stride forward for the club and the model they have created to ensure progression.