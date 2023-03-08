Leicester v Chelsea: Pick of the stats
Leicester have won just one of their past six home league games against Chelsea (D2 L3), winning 2-0 in January 2021. They lost this exact fixture 3-0 last season.
Chelsea are looking to complete their first league double over Leicester since the 2016-17 campaign, following their 2-1 win against them at Stamford Bridge in August.
Leicester have failed to have a shot on target in their past two Premier League games. Since game-by-game shot data is available (2003-04), no team has ever failed to land a shot on target in three consecutive Premier League games before.
With 24 goals scored and 25 goals conceded, Chelsea's Premier League games have seen fewer goals than any other side this season (49).