Ross County v Motherwell: Team news

Ross County striker Owura Edwards completes a two-match ban while Jordan Tillson (groin) is a doubt. Long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee) remain out.

Defender Shane Blaney is in contention for Motherwell while Ricki Lamie and Mikael Mandron are closing in on fitness but might not make the squad.

Joe Efford is slightly further behind in his comeback from a thigh injury. Lennon Miller and Josh Morris remain out along with long-term absentees Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley.