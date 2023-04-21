Ten Hag on Maguire, bad defeats and players playing for their future

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media in south-west London after Manchester United flew directly to the capital from Seville before Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Brighton.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

  • No injury news as United are yet to train.

  • On damaging losses to Liverpool, Newcastle and Sevilla and why it keeps happening: "You have to acknowledge it because it’s the truth. We have to do better, I know that. What this team does very well is bounce back between games. What it doesn’t do so well is bounce back within games."

  • On if players are playing for their futures: "We are always playing for our future as professional players. Every game is a test. Every season is a test. You have to earn the right to wear the shirt.

  • He insists United have improved this season: "During the season we make huge progress. We have the experience but we have a way to go."

  • On the impact of Harry Maguire: "He has an important role. He is the captain. He leads, he communicates with the manager and he motivates the team. He’s the example in training."