E﻿mma Jones, BBC Radio London

It is always exciting to see new signings improving a team. That is what they are bought for, after all.

But what does that mean for more established players? Do they relish the challenge that more competition for places brings? Or do they disappear?

West Ham's much-needed win against Wolves included a first Premier League goal for Gianluca Scamacca, a first league start for Maxwel Cornet, an impressive performance from Lucas Paqueta and Thilo Kehrer playing as a right full-back.

Scamacca’s start meant Michail Antonio didn’t. But the West Ham number nine says he has no complaints about being on the bench. He knows he hasn’t been scoring enough goals recently. And if he isn’t then someone else, who can, will replace him. However he also insists he enjoys the competition and will always believe in himself.

Another player though who is currently struggling for form is Vladimir Coufal. Having had a groin injury that ultimately required surgery, he is currently the player who was an instant hit when he was a new signing.

And now Kehrer has demonstrated the versatility that no doubt was part of the reason for bringing him to London Stadium, will we be seeing less and less of at least one of West Ham’s Czech mates?

