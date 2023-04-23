Analysis: Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

West Ham made a fast start in their victory over Bournemouth, with Michail Antonio scoring after just four minutes and 11 seconds, their speediest league goal this season.

They scored four goals for the second game running, following on from their triumph against Gent which saw them secure a Europa Conference semi-final spot.

The Hammers were 2-0 up after 12 minutes, which is the quickest they have found themselves in that position away from home in a Premier League game since November 2009 (v Hull after 11 minutes).

Two unmarked headers from Antonio and Lucas Paqueta as well as Declan Rice's strike meant it was the first time they had scored more than once in a first half in the league this season.

Pablo Fornals added a fourth for West Ham in the second half as they moved up to 13th with a much-needed and well-earned victory.