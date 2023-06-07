Hearts conducted 'robust recruitment process' - McKinlay

Steven Naismith has been handed the Hearts reins on a permanent basis after the club conducted a “robust recruitment process”, says CEO Andrew McKinlay.

Naismith oversaw the final seven games of the season as interim manager, but his lack of a Uefa pro licence means his job title is now technical director, with Frankie McAvoy appointed head coach and Gordon Forrest first-team coach.

“We are thrilled to confirm Steven, Frankie and Gordon as our coaching team,” said McKinlay.

“We received a number of excellent applications, and, after a robust recruitment process, we believe the three were the best candidates to lead us into next season while sharing our vision for the club’s future.

“Steven is an outstanding young coach with a strong track record of improving players whilst also displaying a commitment to blooding young talent through the ranks.

“Frankie has vast experience from his time coaching on both sides of the border and possesses an impressive track record of developing talent.

“Gordon, of course, is very familiar with the club already. He’s an outstanding presence on the training pitch and a very gifted coach.

“I’m sure our supporters will join me in congratulating all three and wishing them every success.”