Jarrod Bowen's last-minute winner in the Europa Conference League was just rewards for a rollercoaster career in football, says ex-West Ham keeper Robert Green.

The 26-year-old etched his name into Hammers history when he raced clear of the Fiorentina defence to slot home the decisive goal and secure West Ham's first European trophy in 47 years.

After being turned down by Aston Villa and Cardiff growing up, Green says this was a moment to savour for Bowen.

"You're looking at someone who kept going," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He will have gone through periods of huge self doubt and been rejected, but then he has had to keep going.

"Look at the timing of his run. He must have made that run thousands of times and never would he have dreamed he would make one to win a European cup.

"It's a wonderful story and there are hundreds like it within the club."

Former Irons full-back Scott Minto agreed, saying it vindicated West Ham's decision to pay top dollar for Bowen when he was playing for Hull City in the Championship.

"Bowen was putting up numbers for a team that was not up there chasing the Premier League," said Minto. "West Ham were desperate and in a relegation fight so paid the money Hull wanted.

"Boy, has he paid them back! He has been superb since he joined the club."

