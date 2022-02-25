Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Amazon Prime: "When you win the match after going 1-0 down and you know what it means against Wolves it is really difficult but we did it. A really important win for this.

"We don't know today how important this will be but we know the importance of winning our matches and certainly at home we know we have to be extremely good. At the end of May we want to be fighting for those places."

Win this way or a dominant and comfortable win? "Probably the way we won it because it created a belief and togetherness and an atmosphere and cohesion with our fans as well and that is extremely necessary. This team needs belief, we are a really young squad.

"After three defeats in the first three games we had to avoid relegation. That was the first thing we had to do. Then we took it game by game and don't lose sight of the objective with the team. You just have to be consistent with your vision and the way you prepare and believe the result will come.”