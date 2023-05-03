Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

That is the problem with a long unbeaten run - it stings all the more when it finally ends. And there was no denying on Sunday that Villa had been outplayed by a Manchester United side which has clearly improved under Erik ten Hag.

Such has been the transformation of Villa, that Sunday’s first half came as something of a cold shower. Even the best teams do not play well every time though, and there is clearly still a good deal more growing to do to reach the ambitions of the club and the coach.

But all is not lost in the race for Europe, even if their rivals are formidable. Liverpool have regained momentum, and Brighton showed they have got over the FA Cup semi-final by dismantling Wolves. And then there’s Tottenham.

As luck would have it, those four clubs happen to be the teams left on Villa’s fixture list. Wolves are up first and, although strong defensively at Molineux recently, last weekend they looked like a team who could not wait for the season to end. The other three games give Villa the bonus chance to take points away from their direct rivals for European qualification.

It is also worth remembering that perhaps as recently as February, Europe might as well have been Narnia for all the chance it seemed Villa had of getting there. If they do not make it this season - even if they do not win another game – they have at least served notice of their intent.

Further evidence may be coming in the reported arrival of Mateu Alemany, the football director of Barcelona.

Why would somebody in a powerful position with one of the world’s pre-eminent football clubs want to move to Villa? No doubt it will be a well-paid job, but Senor Alemany’s CV would command a few bob wherever he chose to be.

If he makes the move from Barcelona to Birmingham, any player he might try to persuade to join Villa this summer could hardly be given a better recommendation.

*Wolves v Aston Villa – live commentary on BBC Radio WM (95.6FM/DAB/Freeview), Saturday, 15:00 BST

*BBC Radio WM football phone-in, call 08081 009956, weeknights, 18:00 BST (all frequencies and BBC Sounds)