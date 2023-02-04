Captain Shinnie's enthusiasm 'rips through the team'

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says he has appointed Graeme Shinnie as captain because the on-loan midfielder understands the demands of playing for the club.

Shinnie has taken the armband following Anthony Stewart’s exit on loan to MK Dons.

"Graeme was at this club a long time before he left and he performed really well," said Robson.

"When you hear the fans sing 'Graeme Shinnie, he's one of our own', I think that's a message they're trying to send.

"You could see in his performance the other night, he wants to fight for the club. The way he goes about his business, he fits every part of it for me.

"I love his enthusiasm, it rips through your team. That's the type you really want and that's the type that's expected to play for Aberdeen. That's why he was made the captain."