Chelsea have appointed a "winning" and "world-class" coach in Mauricio Pochettino, according to the club's hierarchy.

The former Tottenham coach was confirmed on Monday following the conclusion of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The Argentine has signed a two-year contract with the club beginning on 1 July and it is understood he was the first choice and only manager brought into the club for talks.

"Mauricio's experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward," said the clubs co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate."

Pochettino will be the fifth coach to have taken charge under the Blues new ownership since their take over at the end of last season and, speaking on the appointment, owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss added: "The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the board is proud of.

"We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board."

