Brighton's hat-trick scoring forward Evan Ferguson speaking to Sky Sports after the game: "It is good [result], bad result last week [loss against West Ham] and we needed to bounce back we came out flying this week and we got that good luck in the end.

On his opening goal: "I didn't know if I was going to be offside or not, you have just got to try finish it.

"I think it is hard when you're in training to position yourself sometimes you have got to try sniff it out.

"It is one of them you have got to ready for it at all times, first-half I could have turned and drove a bit more so first one I got I tried to run at them and take a shot."

On playing and scoring in the Premier League at 18-years-old: "It is fresh so it is hard to take in as a kid you want to score as many goals in the Premier League, so when you score a hat-trick it is a good day."

