'Strong personality' Rodgers will handle the pressure, says Grant

Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant is convinced “top-drawer” manager Brendan Rodgers will thrive on the increased pressure he faces second time around at the club.

Rodgers has reportedly agreed a long-term deal, external to return to the Scottish champions and Grant says the hierarchy have made the right choice.

“The way Brendan left - that's what gets the Celtic supporters. It's not down to his talent or quality of the manager,” Grant told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

“Outside of Manchester United, the pressure and expectation at Celtic is massive. It's constant, it's 24/7. Everybody is looking at what you are doing. If you have a draw, it's a horrendous result.

“Brendan knows the expectation. He came through it saying he was a Celtic supporter. He's had the criticism he received when he did leave. He's had all that to deal with and it takes a strong personality to come back and come under that pressure again.

“There will be the extra pressure of supporters saying 'you left us'. I’m sure he can handle it and great credit to him for wanting him to come back and do it. I think it’s great. We’ve got somebody out of the top drawer.”