Chelsea v Liverpool: Who makes your Blues side for final?

There will be some disappointed Chelsea players as Thomas Tuchel decides who will be handed the task of trying to win his first domestic trophy as manager after Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Club titles.

As he awaits fitness bulletins on Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic after they picked up injuries against Lille on Tuesday, is it time to restore fit-again Mason Mount to the team?

And what about Romelu Lukaku? Does Tuchel count on the striker's big-game experience despite his recent lack of form, or retain Kai Havertz as his main spearhead after the German's fine display in midweek?

