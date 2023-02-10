Gary O'Neil expects Bournemouth to give Eddie Howe a good welcome when he returns to Vitality Stadium with an opposing team for the first time on Saturday, but will park that as soon as the first whistle blows.

Howe was in charge of the Cherries for almost 10 years over two spells, masterminding their rise from League Two to the Premier League before his exit following relegation in August 2020.

With his Newcastle United side riding high in the top four, O'Neil wants it to be a bumpy reunion for the 45-year-old.

"I'm sure everyone here will give him the welcome he deserves for the work he did," O'Neil said. "The fans, the staff and the players that were here with him, but then come match time, it's business as usual.

"We need the points. They're in a good spot this year, but it's a big game for us and the boys understand what it means."

Asked if there remained a hangover at Bournemouth from Howe's tenure, O'Neil replied that he's confident the club is now in a different space.

"It's natural when someone does such a good job and is somewhere for such a long time that there will be links and fond memories," he said. "But I don't think too much about things like hangovers.

"Bournemouth have moved on. We have new ownership, we had a good transfer window and there are good long-term plans in place."