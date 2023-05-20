Celtic v St Mirren: Team news

As expected, Ange Postecoglou restores a trio of regular starters to his Celtic side after last week's defeat by Rangers.

Top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi and fellow Japan international Daizen Maeda return to the front line in place of South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu and Israel's Liel Abada.

Meanwhile, Scotland's Greg Taylor is restored at left-back in place of Alexandro Bernabei.

Centre-half Yuki Kobayashi drops to the bench and is replaced with Tomoki Iwata. Could that mean the Japan midfielder playing in central defence in place of his compatriot?

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson makes two changes from their 2-2 draw with Hearts.

Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus and on-loan Southampton defender Thierry Small start, with left-back Scott Tanser dropping to the bench and New Zealand striker Alex Greive missing out through injury.