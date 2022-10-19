Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams reacts to a 0-0 draw at Brighton with BBC Radio Nottingham: "A﻿ good point, a step in the right direction. It's a tough place to come, we dug deep and got the point.

"I﻿t was so important to come here today, looking for three points but we come away with a point and it's good enough. Attacking wise I don't think we were at our best but defensively we did our part and got the clean sheet, that's the main thing.

"T﻿he message has been clear, we need to stop conceding goals. We've been working hard on that and I think it's starting to pay off. It's down to us players to stick together and do everything we can to keep that clean sheet."

