Manchester City have become the first team in Champions League history to win five consecutive away games in the knockout stages of the competition.

City are the 14th team to score 200 goals in the competition, doing so in fewer games (97) than any of their rivals.

Teams managed by Pep Guardiola have scored five or more goals in more Champions League away games (six) than under any other manager, while it is the first time the Spaniard has seen his side score as many as five away from home in the knockout stages of the competition.