Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Defining anything as ‘the best’ is notoriously difficult.

Ask those around you about the best game, goal, moment or player they’ve witnessed in the Jurgen Klopp era and you’re likely to get different answers. Football is a subjective and individual experience.

From what I’ve seen, though, there is a shared agreement that the first half against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend was one of the best in every way.

In a footballing sense, Liverpool were simply unstoppable. It was the kind of intense and unrelenting performance that reminded me of the early days under Klopp, but with much more class and quality. High-tempo football based around pressing from the front that left the opposition out of ideas.

Yet even better was the manner in which Wembley transformed into Anfield within minutes. The atmosphere was electric, and there was a feeling as we sat in that stadium together, and went 3-0 up, that we really can win it all.

Eleven games stand between Liverpool and an unprecedented quadruple. An unlikely outcome perhaps, but when entering May in this position you can dare to dream.

From the blue half of Manchester to the red. From FA Cup to the Premier League. From a modern rivalry to a historic one. The next stop on the journey of dreams is Manchester United.