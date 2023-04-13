Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

Aside from the one and only Billy Bremner who was as hard as nails, I'll pick a modern-day player in the form of Gaetano Berardi.

When Berra arrived at Elland Road, he chose to forever embody the motto 'side before self, every time' when he pulled on the famous white shirt.

Berardi is on a whole other form of tough! I won't lie, that toughness was a liability on the pitch sometimes - his Leeds debut resulted in him receiving a red card after scissor kicking an Accrington player in the waist.

However, Berardi also carried toughness in the mental form, as a player that was with us for the true ups and downs. During the 'sick note six' saga, Berardi was actually injured himself at the time, but still travelled down to London and refused to take part in the fiasco. One of us.

Read the full piece here

Tell us your selection for Leeds' toughest player