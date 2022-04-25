Transfer news: Gunners have taken steps to sign Osimhen

Arsenal have taken steps to sign Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via HITC), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners believe they can complete a summer deal for Manchester City's 25-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, who has refused to commit his future beyond the end of the season. (Mail), external

Mohamed Elneny says he would sign a new contract at Arsenal even if he is not given assurances over his playing time. (Irish Examiner), external

