Leicester will be without Jonny Evans for the game and fellow centre-back Caglar Soyuncu remains out with "a knee issue".

On the absence of suspended James Maddison: "He’s clearly an outstanding talent who would be a miss for any team. He is bitterly disappointed. He’s been a creative force, and it’s his work-rate as well - he offers more than goals and creativity. But it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in."

Rodgers said he doesn’t feel the pressure and has not had any doubts from chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha: "It’s all the narrative that is out there. I respect the views of fans and opinions that will come when you don’t win games. My focus is purely on improving the team."

On rediscovering the winning feeling: "The only way we get back to our level is by being as positive as we can, reinforcing the areas we need to be better in. The only way to improve is to have optimism. We had a decent performance last time and we want to defend with same aggression and take more risk to get in."