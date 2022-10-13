A﻿ poorly Michail Antonio says he didn't even realise the ball rebounded off his hand when he scored against Fulham on Sunday.

T﻿he 32-year-old's strike was cleared by VAR but the decision to allow it prompted much debate on Match of the Day 2.

H﻿owever, Antonio admitted on the Footballer's Football Podcast he's been feeling so rough over the past few days, he's not given the circumstances of his goal any extra thought.

"﻿The last two to three days I've been in bits," he said. "I've not been able to get out of bed. When I was warming up on Sunday, my whole body was aching and then leaving the game I hit the wall.

"﻿Even when I scored, I didn't have the energy to celebrate. I didn't even know there was anything debatable - I ain't even realised. Looks like I've got away with one there."

A﻿s ever, co-host and good friend Callum Wilson was particularly scathing about the finish: "I've just seen your goal," he said. "It's disgusting - just a complete mess!"

"﻿They're the best!" laughed Antonio.

W﻿hat does Antonio think about West Ham's form? And why will he not put his shirt on in the first half of a game when he's on the bench?

L﻿isten to the full podcast here