The latest episode of BBC Radio Newcastle's podcast on all things Magpies has dropped.

The team look into links with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

"There were reports in the Telegraph initially saying Newcastle remain interested in Scott McTominay," said BBC Radio Newcastle commentator Matthew Raisbeck.

"We know Newcastle are keen for another midfielder, it was something they were looking for in the January window. Eddie Howe has spoken since the window about how they were missing someone like Jonjo Shelvey and another body in midfield. It's definitely an area they will look to strengthen.

"I think he's the sort of player Howe would like to work with as his physical output is good, plenty of hard work, he'd get around the pitch. But does he have the quality and finesse some fans may want?"

Former Newcastle defender Olivier Bernard is not as keen on the links.

He added: "I think we have that type already, Willock is probably the closest. They are very much the same player. I would like to see Newcastle have more interest in Champions League players. I want to see quality, not determination, application, or an honest player - we've got that in the team. I want to see that bit of quality, someone that can challenge Bruno Guimaraes. I think we have the hard-working attitude already. We just need at times a bit more quality to finish."

Listen to the podcast in full here