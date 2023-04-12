Michail Antonio has praised goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the West Ham keeper's fine performance against Fulham made up for last Wednesday's torrid evening against Newcastle.

The Poland international capped a difficult game with an error that presented Alexander Isak with a goal for the Magpies in a 5-1 defeat, but was back to his best at Craven Cottage.

"Obviously, as a footballer you are human and there will be stages when you have absolute stinkers," Antonio told The Footballer's Football Podcast. "It's how you pick yourself up and go again.

"There was one moment where Andreas Pereira is through one on one and he [Fabianski] somehow springs and gets a hand to it to slap it away. He does that to me in training.

"It shows how strong mentally he is."

Antonio admitted it was not a vintage West Ham display, but the points were all that mattered.

"We were horrid against Fulham," he said. "They absolutely battered us. It was attack versus defence, like a training session, but we stayed strong.

"They basically ran circles around us but once we got our goal we defended for our lives.

