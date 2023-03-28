M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

The news of Everton's referral to an independent commission for an alleged breach of Premier League profit and sustainability regulations came as a shock on Friday.

All the noise from the league since both Burnley and Leeds United raised concerns towards the end of last season suggested it was satisfied the club hadn’t breached said regulations.

Many will now point to the 2021-22 accounts being sent to the Premier League, which has adjusted its position.

This, though, should be caveated with the fact that Everton - who deny any wrongdoing - have had to run every player signing and new contract through the league during this period, as well as ensuring Richarlison was sold to improve the same accounts.

This begs the question – has one party been misleading the other? Add the political angle into that, with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters in front of a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday to be asked about the government's football governance white paper, and the timing seems absolutely impeccable.

Whatever the outcome of the referral, I look forward to the media outcry stating that fans shouldn’t be punished for the decisions made by our ‘revered’ board and owner.

The same board and owner should also have the decency to remove themselves from their positions.

The fact we are in this position is a damning indictment of their running of the club.