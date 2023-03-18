Analysis: Southampton 3-3 Tottenham

Jess Anderson, BBC Sport

With Manchester United in FA Cup action on Sunday, victory would have seen Spurs move one point above Erik ten Hag's side in the battle for Champions League football.

Richarlison and Ben Davies were both forced off in the first half with injuries, with the former looking visibly upset about having to leave the pitch.

It was a performance lacking creativity and cutting edge from the visitors but Pedro Porro opened the scoring before Che Adams cancelled it out inside the first minute of the second half.

Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic's goals gave Spurs a two-goal cushion but it was a less than convincing effort from Antonio Conte's side and with 15 minutes left to see out the game Theo Walcott pulled one back before James Ward-Prowse levelled from the spot.

It was a performance in stark contrast to that of their opponents, who had spirit in abundance and a greater desire to get something from the game.

The result follows a string of tricky ones for Spurs after being knocked out of both the FA Cup and the Champions League.

On this evidence it will be a fight to the wire for a place in the top four.