Burnley v Liverpool: Team news

Burnley manager Sean Dyche expects Charlie Taylor to miss a fourth successive match because of a foot injury.

Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are also absent again because of a hernia and appendicitis respectively.

Liverpool's Africa Cup of Nations winner Sadio Mane could be involved at Turf Moor.

Captain Jordan Henderson has overcome the minor back problem that caused him to miss Thursday's 2-0 win over Leicester.

