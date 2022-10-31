W﻿e asked for your reaction after Saturday's game at Amex Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Eddie: What a day! What a result! First win over Chelsea, first win for Roberto de Zerbi, first up on MOTD. Fantastic atmosphere at the Amex, which undoubtedly spurred on the team! Yes, there was booing - but it was aimed at Chelsea, not Potter. All the fans feel they have gutted our club and Tony Bloom must do everything to keep Trossard and Caicedo in January!

Sam: Put simply, we were outstanding! Energy, quality and intensity. Excellent with and without the ball. De Zerbi is really putting his style into these players. The future looks very bright indeed.

Rob: Deserved result, fantastic team performance. Fans were amazing - a cathartic, hostile 90 minutes to bloody the nose of Chelsea. Job done, three points, we move on - no hard feelings.

Chelsea fans

Tim: Potter chose a terrible starting line-up. Pulisic is too slow for the Chelsea squad. Why not start with the same XI we played against AC Milan. I don't see any intensity or urgency in the team. Chelsea need to search for a killer striker like Kane.

Rose: I was amazed when I saw Raheen Sterling playing as a defender. He is a forward. It is a waste of effort playing a forward as a defender. He should be near the box.

Ian: Headless chickens - or maybe rabbits caught in the headlights!