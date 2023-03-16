Ady Packham from the Albion Roar podcast says Solly March can go onto "the highest heights" despite the fact the Brighton midfielder is yet to feature in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The 28-year-old has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season for the Seagulls, netting in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

"He is a Sussex born and bred player like Lewis Dunk and he is another ignored by the England manager," Packham told the Football Daily podcast

"Hopefully Solly could force his way into that squad as what he is doing now - and what De Zerbi has done to him - we are seeing a different player. He has always had the potential and the flashes. There were times in the Championship where he was completely unplayable.

"Solly, now with the confidence the manager has given him, he is adding new elements to his game and it is so exciting to see him progress. He is still young, he is only 28. He is a player that could go onto the highest heights.

"Solly has always been available in whatever position he is in to progress the ball forward and create chances. It is great to watch the player we always thought he could actually be become the player he is now."

