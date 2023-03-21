Killie 'have been hammered' by refereeing decisions

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Derek McInnes has taken a lot of justified criticism from Killie fans in recent weeks, but the attention was centred elsewhere after our draw at home with St Johnstone.

Managers love using a few cliches in their post match interviews and on Saturday I was amazed we never heard the one about referee/VAR decisions levelling out over a season.

If that is the case then we can look forward to a multitude of favourable decisions in the coming weeks because we have been hammered so far this season. I hated VAR before it arrived and I hate it even more now.

It's an international break this weekend so hopefully it will give McInnes a bit of time to reflect on how introducing our own youngsters, like the excellent David Watson, is much more preferable to loan signings.