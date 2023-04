After Brendan Rodgers' departure from Leicester City, a new episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.

Owynn Palmer-Atkin is joined by former Foxes winger Matt Piper and the Athletic's Rob Tanner to react to the news.

They discuss the timing of the decision and discuss the potential candidates to replace Rodgers after four years and more than 200 games in charge.

