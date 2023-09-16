Motherwell 0-1 St Mirren: What did the manager say?

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson tells BBC Scotland: "I thought the boys showed terrific character, they were really organised at the back. We weren't on top of our game today, and we had to defend and put our bodies on the line.

"Zach Hemming tipped one onto the bar. Alex Gogic's all round performance, Scott Tanser as well. All three were terrific.

"Football is a strange game. We were brilliant against Aberdeen and didn't get the three points. Today we weren't at our best and did.

"The first-half was a non-event. We cancelled each other out. Motherwell were the better side, both first and second half. They had the momentum but we held strong, and put in a lot of really good defensive performances.

"We won't get too carried away. We've made a terrific start but there's a long way to go and our main goal is to get enough points to be safe in this division."