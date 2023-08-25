Striker Gabriel Jesus is available to play after recovering from a knee problem that required a minor operation. "It was a big blow for him after pre-season that he had to have another surgery, but he's looking really sharp and has trained all week really well - he's ready to go," said Arteta, who reported no other new injury problems.

Arteta would not comment on the potential exits of Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney to Monaco and Real Sociedad respectively: "We cannot get dragged into individuals because there is nothing concrete yet."

The Gunners boss is happy with his defensive options, despite losing Jurrien Timber to long-term injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu to suspension. He said: "You have ideal numbers but there are things you cannot control like injuries. It's true that we have a lot of versatility in the back line, something that in previous years we haven't had."

Arteta says the transfer window in Saudi Arabia, which closes after the Premier League window, should be aligned. "It's a competitor, I think we have to change that," said Arteta.