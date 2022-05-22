Brighton v West Ham: Confirmed team news

West Ham manager David Moyes has named the same side that took a point off Manchester City last weekend. Skipper Mark Noble, who retires after this game, will be hoping for a call off the bench to make what would be his 414th appearance for the club.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Yarmolenko, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Okoflex.