Phil McNulty, chief sports writer at Hampden Park

England's win over Scotland on Tuesday delivered another factor into Gareth Southgate's future selection equation in the composed performance of Brighton's Lewis Dunk.

He was comfortable on the ball, powerful in the air and made several key interceptions on the very few occasions Scotland threatened.

This was a chance for the 31-year-old to state his England case and he did it very eloquently to increase competition in Southgate's defensive areas.

Dunk's performance was rated second behind only Jude Bellingham by BBC Sport readers.