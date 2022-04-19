There are no fresh injury concerns and Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are both on track to potentially feature again this season.

Howe provided an update on Ryan Fraser's hamstring injury: "We had conflicting opinions after the initial scan, so we're rescanning it."

On Bruno Guimaraes being a good advert for future signings, Howe said: "His weekend and his life is going to be judged on whether the team wins and loses - not whether he plays well or not. We need to bring in players of a similar mindset."

Howe praised Newcastle fans, saying: "It's such a privilege to play in the stadium and the atmosphere that the supporters have created is fantastic."

He added: "I really enjoy the night games and I certainly enjoy them here. They give you a slightly different buzz so we're looking forward to it."

He said against Palace he wants to see "the same intensity and desire to win that we did on Sunday".

On reaching the 40-point mark, he said: "We know the importance of this week. Two massive games for us and we're keen to hit that mark as quickly as possible."