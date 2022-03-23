Southampton talking point: Where will Saints finish this season?

Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

Predicted points: 47

Predicted position: 10th

Just like last year, Southampton's campaign is threatening to fizzle out. Our FA Cup dream is over and it’s four straight losses in all competitions, with 12 goals conceded. The only thing left to play for is points and a focus to keep climbing up that Premier League table.

Currently Saints are sitting in a healthy 11th position on 35 points, just five points off that magic 40 mark with nine games to play. It’s crucial we don’t allow this current form to continue and we close out on a high, gaining confidence for the 2022-23 season.

I think, being realistic, with us on the ropes and with tough matches against Champions League hopefuls Chelsea and Arsenal, then title-chasing Liverpool, I see a total of 47 points (four points better off than last season) and a comfortable 10th place.

Slow improvements are something you have to be happy with and look to press on next season.

