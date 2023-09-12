West Ham United manager David Moyes has said he wants to give Jesse Lingard "every opportunity to get himself back in condition".

The former Manchester United midfielder has been without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest this summer.

Moyes has confirmed Lingard is training with West Ham having scored nine goals and made six assists in 16 matches on loan at the Hammers in 2021.

"He's in really good condition – much better condition than he was when he first came in," Moyes told Talksport.

"When Jesse joined us two years ago, I think he scored nine goals in 15 games and was probably the difference for us getting into Europe for the first time.

"I want to give him every opportunity to get himself back in condition and see how he does.

"There's no real update on it at the moment, just to say that he's back and getting much closer to the levels of fitness where you'd hope he would be."