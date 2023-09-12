Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport about Scott McTominay's Manchester United role: "I often found international football easier than playing in the top league in England. Playing against a great Liverpool or Manchester United side, I would be facing more top-quality players than most countries could muster.

It also helped that I was up against defenders who didn't know my style, especially if they came from a foreign league. It might be that, technically, the international game suits certain players' style, but often it is because you are playing in a slightly different position in the national team.

Step forward, into the number eight or 10 position, Scott McTominay. Considered a defensive midfield workhorse at Old Trafford, Steve Clarke plays him further forward for Scotland to devastating effect.

He has scored six goals in the past five competitive games for his country - that is more than United have scored as an entire team this season.

He is the perfect pro. He works hard, causes no trouble for the club and behaves impeccably, so it is hard to see why Erik ten Hag can't see what is right in front of him a training every day.

Surely he now deserves an opportunity further forward?

