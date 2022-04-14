Not only are Hibernian bidding for their first Edinburgh derby win since December 2019 when they take on Hearts on Saturday, they are also aiming to make a bit of history.

Hibs have never beaten their city rivals in the Scottish Cup at Hampden.

The most recent of these derby defeats at the national stadium was in the 2020 Scottish Cup semi-finals.

However, Hibs did get past Dundee United in last season's Scottish Cup last four so many in the current squad have the experience of reaching a final.