Runners and riders for Rangers...

Yokohama F Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat, who spent the 2002-03 season as a Rangers player, is the bookmakers' favourite to be the new manager at Ibrox after the sacking of Michael Beale, with current Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter next on the list. (The Scotsman), external

Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is third favourite to be Rangers manager behind Yokohama F Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat and ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter. (Scottish Sun), external

AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen, former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo, ex-Ibrox assistant Gary McAllister, former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker and fellow former England midfielder Frank Lampard are also among the candidates to be Rangers manager. (Daily Record), external

Former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, Philippe Clement, most recently in charge of Monaco, and current Birmingham City boss John Eustace are also among the possible candidates to be Rangers manager. (Football Scotland), external

