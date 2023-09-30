Rangers 1-3 Aberdeen: Analysis

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Scotland at Ibrox

Where now for Michael Beale and Rangers? Booed off at half time and full time, having been given the same reception after beating Motherwell last week. It seems a large section of the fanbase has had enough.

And let’s get it right. As well as scoring three times, Aberdeen also hit a post and caused Rangers a lot of problems the longer the match went on. Indeed they were comfortable in the game at 2-0 until a defensive lapse let Abdallah Sima prod in to give the 10 men some hope.

The truth is, Aberdeen were rarely troubled in the second half, which says a lot about how they held Rangers at bay and also about the bluntness of the Ibrox men up front.

Beale was already a man under pressure. He’s now seven points behind Celtic after the same number of league games. The question is simple, can he survive this?