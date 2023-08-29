Aberdeen must learn to deal with heavy schedule - Shinnie

Aberdeen need to deal with their heavy schedule much better after being fortunate to draw 2-2 away to St Mirren on Sunday, admits captain Graeme Shinnie.

"It was plain to see we were a yard off," said the midfielder after Bojan Miovski’s 100th-minute penalty earned a point against the dominant hosts.

"In the first half it showed – and I don’t think it got any better. We might have been even worse in the second half. Yes, it was tough coming off the back of what we put in on Thursday (against BK Hacken), but we need to deal with that this season and we need to be miles better.

"The only positive we could take from it was that we got a point. We are back up the road now and we will focus on Thursday (second leg of Europa League play-off).

"It’s a good trait to have to play as badly as we did and come away with a point. To stick in, stay with it and get a point at the end is a good thing to have of course. But we can’t be playing like that.

"This is the first time we have had to deal with this kind of schedule. There are a lot of new boys who have come into the side. But for me it is something different. It is similar-ish to playing down south. But playing away, travelling, getting on a flight and everything else is something that is new to us all.

"So this is the first experience of it and of course we will learn from it."