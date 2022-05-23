Arsenal talking point: 'Ultimately, we have made progress'

Charlene Smith, @charlene_smith_presenter, external

The team played really well and ended the season on a positive note against Everton.

I did feel deflated that we did not get into the top four. I was hoping Norwich would manage a result against Tottenham and it’s more painful because we were in a good position recently.

It feels like we threw it away.

On the other hand, I understand that building takes time. We now have to focus on how we can improve and strengthen for next season and I am expecting quite a few signings.

Ultimately, we have made some progress this season; getting European football back, trimming down the squad and seeing improvements in players’ performances, both individually and as a team.

Well done to Mikel Arteta and all the team for the hard work they have put in this season. We are here with you through the highs and lows. We love this club.