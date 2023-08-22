After spending £279m on Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, pressure on Blues manager Maurcio Pochettino to find the right midfield balance will increase with each passing week.

Conor Gallagher has started both games so far this season alongside Fernandez in a central midfield two, but the news that Carney Chukwuemeka will be out for six weeks could lead to a formation change and tactical reshuffle.

A home game against newly promoted Luton on Friday night seems the perfect opportunity to put right Sunday's defeat to West Ham, so who would you play in Chelsea's midfield? And how do you use and manage players with such huge price tags?

Let us know here