'These are the games where seasons are made' - Kelly

Sean Kelly believes Livingston's game at St Johnstone on Saturday is unlikely to be one for the purists, but says it's the type of fixture where "seasons are going to be made".

Saints are three points adrift at the bottom and have yet to bank a win this season, while 10th-place Livi are seeeking a first victory in four league outings.

"I think we know what to expect going to St Johnstone, it's always going to be a difficult game," said defender Kelly.

“I don't imagine it's going to be necessarily the prettiest game people have watched, just going off pure stereotypes.

"It's a massive game even this early in the season given the way the league table's shaping up already.

"These are the games where seasons are going to be made against teams that are in and about us.

"Obviously you can take the Rangers and Celtic games in isolation, but if you're going to have a decent season these are the games where we need to win."

Kelly, 30, made his first start of the season in the midweek Viaplay Cup exit to Rangers after an injury absence.

"Fitness-wise I'm obviously not 100% perfect, being the first game, but I'm delighted to be back," he said.

"It felt as the [Rangers] game went on I grew personally stronger and the team grew stronger until the second goal, which obviously came at our best spell."