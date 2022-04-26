George Cummins, BBC Sport

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips has accused Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha of "diving" too much after Monday's 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

"He is a good player and we defended against him well as a team," the Whites midfielder told 5 Live Sport.

"The ref complained at us for fouling him, but I think he dives a lot, to be honest with you."

However, Palace boss Patrick Vieira felt some Leeds players should have been booked earlier for their treatment of Zaha.

"That will not be the first time teams try to frustrate him," said the Frenchman. "I think he is used to it. But yes, I was angry. There were too many incidents."